Venture Global awards CB&I $200 million contract for LNG tanks
Washington, D.C.-based Venture Global LNG has awarded CB&I a contract valued at close to $200 million for the engineering, procurement and construction of two liquefied natural gas storage tanks for Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass export facility. Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass facility will have the capacity to export 10 million tons of natural gas per year.
