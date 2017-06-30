Unlicensed contractor accused of taking $78,000 from area flood victim
Deputies have arrested an unlicensed contractor accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars from a flood victim without completing repairs on her home. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Benjamin Cheek entered into a contract with the victim in August 2016 following area-wide flooding.
