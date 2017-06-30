Two ex-Baton Rouge cops acquitted of ...

Two ex-Baton Rouge cops acquitted of sex-related abuse of office won't get police jobs back

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Two former Baton Rouge policemen fired in 2014 after their indictment on abuse of office charges but acquitted by a jury earlier this year won't get their jobs back, the city's civil service board has ruled. Ex-officers Travis D. Wheeler, 29, and Emerson J. Jackson, 34, had sought to overturn their firings after being acquitted at a January trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o... Jun 27 you hate the truth 5
mark shipley (Aug '08) Jun 26 Ladee 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
Need a Favor Please. Jun 25 Philbert 2
Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work Jun 25 Philbert 2
Happy FATHER'S DAY Jun 20 Jeremy 2
News Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,494 • Total comments across all topics: 282,220,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC