Two ex-Baton Rouge cops acquitted of sex-related abuse of office won't get police jobs back

Two former Baton Rouge policemen fired in 2014 after their indictment on abuse of office charges but acquitted by a jury earlier this year won't get their jobs back, the city's civil service board has ruled. Ex-officers Travis D. Wheeler, 29, and Emerson J. Jackson, 34, had sought to overturn their firings after being acquitted at a January trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.