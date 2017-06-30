Two couples struggling to conceive win grants for in vitro fertilization

Two couples, one from Baton Rouge and one from Sulphur, have won grants to be used for in vitro fertilization from the clinic, Fertility Answers. Kaitlyn and Jared Guzzardo of Baton Rouge and Jordan and Daniel Allen of Sulphur have been struggling with infertility for years and are the winners of the grants.

