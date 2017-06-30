Two couples struggling to conceive wi...

Two couples struggling to conceive win grants for in vitro fertilization

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Two couples, one from Baton Rouge and one from Sulphur, have won grants to be used for in vitro fertilization from the clinic, Fertility Answers. Kaitlyn and Jared Guzzardo of Baton Rouge and Jordan and Daniel Allen of Sulphur have been struggling with infertility for years and are the winners of the grants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work Wed Jeremy 3
find the leaks Tue find the leaks 1
News New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o... Jun 27 you hate the truth 5
mark shipley (Aug '08) Jun 26 Ladee 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
Need a Favor Please. Jun 25 Philbert 2
Happy FATHER'S DAY Jun 20 Jeremy 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,261 • Total comments across all topics: 282,281,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC