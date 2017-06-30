Supreme Court allows Baton Rouge lawyer, disbarred 6 years ago, to resume practice of law

Nearly six full years after the Louisiana Supreme Court disbarred the Baton Rouge personal-injury lawyer duo of E. Eric Guirard and Thomas R. Pittenger, the justices on Friday gave Pittenger the green light to once again practice law in the state. Guirard is still awaiting word on the readmission petition he filed in August - Pittenger's was filed in June - but he said the reinstatement of his former law partner offers him hope.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.