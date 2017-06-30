'Roles I'll Never Play Cabaret' will highlight Theatre Baton Rouge's...
Natalie Overall and Collin Smith will be featured in the 'Roles I'll Never Play Cabaret' at Theatre Baton Rouge's 2017 Summer Action Gala. Jack Lampert and Kurt Hauschild will emcee the 'Roles I'll Never Play Cabaret' at Theatre Baton Rouge's 2017 Summer Action Gala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,945
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|Jun 27
|you hate the truth
|5
|mark shipley (Aug '08)
|Jun 26
|Ladee
|2
|Need a Favor Please.
|Jun 25
|Philbert
|2
|Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work
|Jun 25
|Philbert
|2
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Jun 20
|Jeremy
|2
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC