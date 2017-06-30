'Roles I'll Never Play Cabaret' will highlight Theatre Baton Rouge's...

Natalie Overall and Collin Smith will be featured in the 'Roles I'll Never Play Cabaret' at Theatre Baton Rouge's 2017 Summer Action Gala. Jack Lampert and Kurt Hauschild will emcee the 'Roles I'll Never Play Cabaret' at Theatre Baton Rouge's 2017 Summer Action Gala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.