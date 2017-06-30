Progress elusive in neighborhood rocked by police shooting
In this June 27, 2017 photo, Abdullah Muflahi walks outside his Triple S Food mart in front of a mural of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, La. Little has changed in this poverty-stricken neighborhood since Sterling was shot by police one year ago, a frustrating fact of life for residents and business owners who had hoped a national spotlight on their problems could erode racial tensions and improve police relations in Louisiana's capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|find the leaks
|12 hr
|find the leaks
|1
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|Jun 27
|you hate the truth
|5
|mark shipley (Aug '08)
|Jun 26
|Ladee
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Need a Favor Please.
|Jun 25
|Philbert
|2
|Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work
|Jun 25
|Philbert
|2
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Jun 20
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC