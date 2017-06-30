Progress elusive in neighborhood rock...

Progress elusive in neighborhood rocked by police shooting

14 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this June 27, 2017 photo, Abdullah Muflahi walks outside his Triple S Food mart in front of a mural of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, La. Little has changed in this poverty-stricken neighborhood since Sterling was shot by police one year ago, a frustrating fact of life for residents and business owners who had hoped a national spotlight on their problems could erode racial tensions and improve police relations in Louisiana's capital.

