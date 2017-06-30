Our Views: Gov. John Bel Edwards was right to veto transportation bill he called too political

Advocate Photo by WILL SENTELL - Gov. John Bel Edwards, right, shakes hands with Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, moments before Edwards announced plans Tuesday for the state to add a new lane in each direction on Interstate 10 between Highland Road and La. Hwy. 73. "It is one of the most congested sections of interstate in Louisiana," Edwards told reporters.

