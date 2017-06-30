One man stopped, arrested at two different checkpoints over holiday...
A Central man was arrested on drug counts at two different checkpoints set up by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office over the holiday weekend, Sheriff Jason Ard said. Anthony Chin, 27, was stopped on June 30 in the 6800 block of Magnolia Beach Road and again on July 3 in the 2500 block of Florida Boulevard, Ard said.
