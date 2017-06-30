Montrell Jackson, Matthew Gerald, and Brad Garafola
District Attorney Hillar Moore III released the findings Friday for the year-long investigation into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed on July 17, 2016. All officer-involved shootings are investigated by the District Attorney's Office to determine whether it was necessary to shoot the gunman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,947
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|Jun 27
|you hate the truth
|5
|mark shipley (Aug '08)
|Jun 26
|Ladee
|2
|Need a Favor Please.
|Jun 25
|Philbert
|2
|Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work
|Jun 25
|Philbert
|2
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Jun 20
|Jeremy
|2
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC