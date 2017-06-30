Man accused of sex trafficking missing Baton Rouge girl in New Orleans
Aaron Roach faces one count of trafficking a child for sex purposes stemming from a May 27, 2017, sting by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations Human Trafficking/Missing Children Task Force. The task force recovered a juvenile reported missing out of Baton Rouge who was featured in advertisements on Backpage.com that authorities allege were posted by Roach.
