Majority of protesters arrested Wednesday from outside Louisiana;...

Only two of the seven protesters arrested during a scuffle with police outside of the Baton Rouge police headquarters on Wednesday live in Louisiana. The other five are from Georgia and Texas, according to arrest reports released Friday.

