Investigators work to determine cause of house fire in Broadmoor/Sherwood Forest area
Investigators have not yet determined the cause of a house fire Monday night in Baton Rouge, but said they don't suspect foul play. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, it happened on South Riveroaks Drive, which is off Cora Drive, in the Broadmoor/Sherwood Forest area.
