Fire on Enterprise Street late Monday ruled arson, Baton Rouge Fire Department says
A fire at a home on Enterprise Street late Monday night was found to be set intentionally, according to Baton Rouge fire investigators. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 5200 block of Enterprise Street around 11:25 p.m. Monday, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said in a news release.
