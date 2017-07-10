Episcopal School of Baton Rouge breaks ground on new Academic Commons building
Leading the groundbreaking ceremony for Episcopal School of Baton Rouge's Academic Commons building on May 30 are, from left, alumnus and parent Scott Berg; Robert Ward, of Cangelosi Ward General Contractors; Crump Wilson architect Bobby Boudreaux; former board member and parent Jennifer Eplett Reilly; Director of Operations John Kojis; Head of School Hugh McIntosh; former board chairman Michael Ferachi; Associate Head of School Jewel Reuter; and Sean Reilly, co-chairman of the Capital Campaign Cabinet, board member, alumnus and parent. Not pictured is Todd Graves, co-chairman of the Capital Campaign Cabinet, alumnus and parent.
