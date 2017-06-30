EDITORIAL: A year after Dallas shootings, hope still fights hate
Four Dallas police officers and one transit officer were ambushed and murdered - while protecting people protesting other shootings of suspects by police officers.Just 10 days after the Dallas shooting, another madman ambushed police officers in Baton Rouge, La., killing three and wounding three.Sadly, there have been other such attacks in the ... (more)
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Warburg
|20,946
|Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work
|Jul 5
|Jeremy
|3
|find the leaks
|Jul 4
|find the leaks
|1
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|Jun 27
|you hate the truth
|5
|mark shipley (Aug '08)
|Jun 26
|Ladee
|2
|Need a Favor Please.
|Jun 25
|Philbert
|2
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Jun 20
|Jeremy
|2
