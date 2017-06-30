Community column for July 4
At the June 13 meeting of the Inter-Civic Council are, from left, Vice President Laura Gilliland, President Frances Bennett, speaker East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III Moore, past President L.N. Coxe and Kathy Coleman. Red Stick Kiwanis -- Former Baton Rouge Police Chief Pat Englade, center, shows a bulletproof vest at the Red Stick Kiwanis Club meeting June 9. With him are, President Tom Gibbs and past President Laura Gilliland.
