Calandro's issues public apology after customer says she was mistreated, falsely accused of theft
An incident in late June at Calandro's Supermarket in Mid-City has prompted the company's owner to issue a public apology after a customer claims she was mistreated during a recent trip there. On June 25, Lani Gholston took to Facebook to describe a sequence of events that occurred that day when she was shopping at the store.
