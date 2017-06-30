Calandro's issues public apology afte...

Calandro's issues public apology after customer says she was mistreated, falsely accused of theft

An incident in late June at Calandro's Supermarket in Mid-City has prompted the company's owner to issue a public apology after a customer claims she was mistreated during a recent trip there. On June 25, Lani Gholston took to Facebook to describe a sequence of events that occurred that day when she was shopping at the store.

