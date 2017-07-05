Baton Rouge rapper Webbie arrested on...

Baton Rouge rapper Webbie arrested on alleged domestic abuse charges

BATON ROUGE, La - Baton Rouge Police arrested a local rapper for an alleged domestic abuse incident. According to authorities, "Webbie", whose real name is Webster Gradney, Jr. and his entourage held Gradney's live-in girlfriend against her will in a Comfort Inn hotel room for about two hours.

