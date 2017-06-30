Baton Rouge Police Arrest Protesters ...

Baton Rouge Police Arrest Protesters During March Marking Anniversary Of Alton Sterling Killing

Activists were pepper sprayed and tasered as they remembered Sterling, who was killed by a White cop one year ago. t has been one year since Alton Sterling was killed by White police Officer Blane Salamoni in a July 5, 2016 shooting that amplified calls for justice from the African-American community.

