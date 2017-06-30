Baton Rouge Police Arrest Protesters During March Marking Anniversary Of Alton Sterling Killing
Activists were pepper sprayed and tasered as they remembered Sterling, who was killed by a White cop one year ago. t has been one year since Alton Sterling was killed by White police Officer Blane Salamoni in a July 5, 2016 shooting that amplified calls for justice from the African-American community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work
|Wed
|Jeremy
|3
|find the leaks
|Tue
|find the leaks
|1
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|Jun 27
|you hate the truth
|5
|mark shipley (Aug '08)
|Jun 26
|Ladee
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Need a Favor Please.
|Jun 25
|Philbert
|2
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Jun 20
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC