Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette a...

Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette are People in Business fro July 2, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Otwell will oversee more than 200 employees, hire project managers and superintendents and lead long range scheduling of crews and equipment. Otwell was operations manager, having started with JB James in 2009 as a project manager and held positions as structures manager and paving manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr Resist and Persist 20,945
News New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o... Jun 27 you hate the truth 5
mark shipley (Aug '08) Jun 26 Ladee 2
Need a Favor Please. Jun 25 Philbert 2
Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work Jun 25 Philbert 2
Happy FATHER'S DAY Jun 20 Jeremy 2
News Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,698 • Total comments across all topics: 282,187,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC