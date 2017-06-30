Baton Rouge Metro Council irked at HUD grant dispute that cost city-parish $1.3 million

East Baton Rouge Metro Council members grilled City Hall staffers this week as they signed a check to repay the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development $1.3 million spent on a bike path instead of on housing for the poor. Monika Gerhart, the head of the city-parish's Office of Community Development, explained that the flub happened under former Mayor-President Kip Holden's administration.

