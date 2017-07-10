100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge receives donation from Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's recently donated $20,000 to 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge. From left are John F. Smith, 100 Black Men President Michael Victorian, Raising Cane's founder and CEO Todd Graves, Shannon Guidry, Dr. Adell Brown Jr. and Jordan Piazza.
