Woman pleads guilty in 2016 Assumption Parish fatal crash
A Pierre Part woman pleaded guilty this week to vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular negligent injuring in a fatal car crash in Assumption Parish last year that took the life of a Paincourtville woman, a spokesman for the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office said. Katy Landry, 27, of 107 Oak Lane, Pierre Part, pleaded guilty to the charges Monday in 23rd Judicial District Court, said Tyler Cavalier, public information officer for District Attorney Ricky Babin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|Tue
|you hate the truth
|5
|mark shipley (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Ladee
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Need a Favor Please.
|Jun 25
|Philbert
|2
|Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work
|Jun 25
|Philbert
|2
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Jun 20
|Jeremy
|2
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC