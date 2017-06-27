Woman pleads guilty in 2016 Assumptio...

Woman pleads guilty in 2016 Assumption Parish fatal crash

A Pierre Part woman pleaded guilty this week to vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular negligent injuring in a fatal car crash in Assumption Parish last year that took the life of a Paincourtville woman, a spokesman for the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office said. Katy Landry, 27, of 107 Oak Lane, Pierre Part, pleaded guilty to the charges Monday in 23rd Judicial District Court, said Tyler Cavalier, public information officer for District Attorney Ricky Babin.

