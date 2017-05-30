Woman arrested for allegedly trying to steal TV from Walmart; has other thefts on record
A Prairieville woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing multiple items, including a 43" TV, from Walmart on Friday, June 2, reports the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Officials say they were called out to the Walmart on N Mall Dr. in Baton Rouge around 6 p.m. Friday in reference to a theft.
