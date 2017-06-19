White Star Market in Baton Rouge adds The Big Squeezy to its vendor list
The Big Squeezy , a juice bar with healthy snack options, will open a location in the upcoming White Star Market. According to a press release, the upcoming gourmet food hall to be located at the Square 46 development on Government Street announced that The Big Squeezy will fill the final vendor slot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|4 hr
|Super Fly
|3
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|19 hr
|Jeremy
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Jun 18
|SadButTrue
|70
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Jun 15
|truth
|53
|Megan Whittington can't stop stealing
|Jun 14
|Shegotstickyfingers
|1
|Council on aging
|Jun 14
|Lucy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC