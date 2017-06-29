What does it mean to be an American? Here's what Baton Rouge rapper, mayor, others have to say
Does it mean waving the American flag proudly, or possibly wearing it on a hat or t-shirt? Does it mean speaking your mind, whether through well-conditioned arguments or ill-informed rants? Or does it mean stuffing your face with hot dogs and beer simply because you can? No one answer solely defines the American way of life. But one thing is certain: With more than 320 million people in this country, there are countless ways the residents of this nation define Americanism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|Jun 27
|you hate the truth
|5
|mark shipley (Aug '08)
|Jun 26
|Ladee
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Need a Favor Please.
|Jun 25
|Philbert
|2
|Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work
|Jun 25
|Philbert
|2
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Jun 20
|Jeremy
|2
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC