What does it mean to be an American? Here's what Baton Rouge rapper, mayor, others have to say

Does it mean waving the American flag proudly, or possibly wearing it on a hat or t-shirt? Does it mean speaking your mind, whether through well-conditioned arguments or ill-informed rants? Or does it mean stuffing your face with hot dogs and beer simply because you can? No one answer solely defines the American way of life. But one thing is certain: With more than 320 million people in this country, there are countless ways the residents of this nation define Americanism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.