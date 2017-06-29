What does it mean to be an American? ...

What does it mean to be an American? Here's what Baton Rouge rapper, mayor, others have to say

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Does it mean waving the American flag proudly, or possibly wearing it on a hat or t-shirt? Does it mean speaking your mind, whether through well-conditioned arguments or ill-informed rants? Or does it mean stuffing your face with hot dogs and beer simply because you can? No one answer solely defines the American way of life. But one thing is certain: With more than 320 million people in this country, there are countless ways the residents of this nation define Americanism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o... Jun 27 you hate the truth 5
mark shipley (Aug '08) Jun 26 Ladee 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
Need a Favor Please. Jun 25 Philbert 2
Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work Jun 25 Philbert 2
Happy FATHER'S DAY Jun 20 Jeremy 2
News Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,841 • Total comments across all topics: 282,122,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC