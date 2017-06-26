West Feliciana Parish sends rape kit in case against Angola warden to ...

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday gave the rape kit in the case against an Angola assistant warden to the State Police Crime Lab, evidence that remained untested for more than six months. A grand jury issued a no true bill rejecting the second-degree rape charge against Louisiana State Penitentiary assistant warden Barrett Boeker on March 6, but without any evidence from the rape kit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.