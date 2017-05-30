Watch WBRZ News 2 at 10:00 online ton...

Watch WBRZ News 2 at 10:00 online tonight

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE Due to the NBA Finals telecast on ABC, WBRZ News 2 at 10:00 will air later than usual. On nights of the NBA Finals, watch the weeknight edition of the 10 o'clock news on time through WBRZ's 24-hour replay channel on Cox Cable 124, Eatel 2, the WBRZ.com live stream or the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBRZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr davey mushly mom 20,924
craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09) 18 hr Something2say 14
Bob Henderson May 30 Cindy 17
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) May 29 Ozzy 35
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) May 28 Bbarnettjohnsoncity 51
News Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ... May 26 Still wondering 3
News New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o... May 22 Mitch Landrieus g... 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at June 02 at 11:26AM CDT

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,421 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC