Tropical storm in Louisiana: Here's what forecasters say to expect in Baton Rouge, New Orleans areas

Infrared satellite shows an area of low pressure near the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 48 hours and a 80 percent chance over the next five days, the Hurricane Center said Monday afternoon. Infrared satellite shows an area of low pressure near the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 48 hours and a 80 percent chance over the next five days, the Hurricane Center said Monday afternoon.

