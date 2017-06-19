Tropical storm in Louisiana: Here's what forecasters say to expect in Baton Rouge, New Orleans areas
Infrared satellite shows an area of low pressure near the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 48 hours and a 80 percent chance over the next five days, the Hurricane Center said Monday afternoon. Infrared satellite shows an area of low pressure near the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 48 hours and a 80 percent chance over the next five days, the Hurricane Center said Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|6 hr
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|15 hr
|Phibert
|1
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Sun
|SadButTrue
|70
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Jun 15
|truth
|53
|Megan Whittington can't stop stealing
|Jun 14
|Shegotstickyfingers
|1
|Council on aging
|Jun 14
|Lucy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC