Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall over Louisiana

15 hrs ago

Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana and continues to weaken as it heads farther inland, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of the 4 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the center of circulation was located at 29.9 North, 93.6 West, or about 30 miles west-southwest of Lake Charles.

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at June 22 at 1:05PM CDT

