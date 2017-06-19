Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall over Louisiana

Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana and continues to weaken as it heads farther inland, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of the 4 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the center of circulation was located at 29.9 North, 93.6 West, or about 30 miles west-southwest of Lake Charles.

