Tropical moisture threatens Gulf Coas...

Tropical moisture threatens Gulf Coast with flooding rain

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WBRZ

A threat for heavy rain and flooding continues. Involvement of tropical moisture from a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico increases the threat; however the track of this particular system is not critical to the local forecast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBRZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy FATHER'S DAY 13 hr Jeremy 2
News Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla... 21 hr Newt s Gimlet Rage 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... Sun SadButTrue 70
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Jun 15 truth 53
Megan Whittington can't stop stealing Jun 14 Shegotstickyfingers 1
Council on aging Jun 14 Lucy 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at June 20 at 5:09PM CDT

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC