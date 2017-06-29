Trial set for Louisiana man accused of trying to get Donald Trump tax returns
A jury trial is set for December in the case against a Louisiana private investigator accused of trying to illegally obtain Donald Trump's tax returns before last year's presidential election. Jordan Hamlett's trial is scheduled to start Dec. 4. U.S. District Judge James Brady set that trial date on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|Jun 27
|you hate the truth
|5
|mark shipley (Aug '08)
|Jun 26
|Ladee
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Need a Favor Please.
|Jun 25
|Philbert
|2
|Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work
|Jun 25
|Philbert
|2
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Jun 20
|Jeremy
|2
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC