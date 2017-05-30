Three people suspected of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish between Wednesday, Thursday
Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show. - Susan Bombet, 67, 17932 Grand Cypress Creek Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and failure to yield right of way.
