Third suspect in Baton Rouge carjacking, homicide surrenders Thursday night
A man investigators identified as the shooter in a carjacking and slaying in Baton Rouge surrendered Thursday night to the Louisiana State Police fugitive task force, said East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks. The men are accused of carjacking and robbing a man, and then using his key to enter his apartment, where Donte Tate fatally shot the man's roommate, 29-year-old Jonathan Joseph Besson, Rayborn Hicks previously said.
