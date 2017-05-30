Sunshine, lollipops and rainbows: Baton Rouge Ballet Theater's Youth...
The 'Beach Club' scene, of course, requires beach towels and lots of fun steps by dancers, from left, Vivian Dille, 13; Benton Jones, 14; Maeve Zelden, 13; Riley Richard, 14; Avery Claire Bateman, 13; Estelle Yeargain, 14, and Molly McMaster, 13. Darrion Hill and Riley Richard will play Prince Charming and Princess Aurora from 'Sleeping Beauty' in the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre Youth Company's summer library tour. Co-director Jonna Cox, center, goes over choreography with dancers at a Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre Youth Company for the summer library tour.
