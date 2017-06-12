Steven Maklansky tapped as interim director of Louisiana State Museum
The former head of the Boca Raton Museum of Art in Florida will serve as interim director of the Louisiana State Museum. Steven Maklansky, who previously worked for the State Museum and the New Orleans Museum of Art, will replace Tim Chester, the former interim director who left after accusing Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|11 min
|dry humorist
|27
|Bob Henderson
|11 min
|Jersey Girl1
|21
|Stan Radanov Is A Jerk...And Cheater!
|23 min
|AnonGirl
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|Need a Favor Please.
|Jun 9
|Jeremy
|1
|craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09)
|Jun 1
|Something2say
|14
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 29
|Ozzy
|35
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC