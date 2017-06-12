Steven Maklansky tapped as interim di...

Steven Maklansky tapped as interim director of Louisiana State Museum

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

The former head of the Boca Raton Museum of Art in Florida will serve as interim director of the Louisiana State Museum. Steven Maklansky, who previously worked for the State Museum and the New Orleans Museum of Art, will replace Tim Chester, the former interim director who left after accusing Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... 11 min dry humorist 27
Bob Henderson 11 min Jersey Girl1 21
Stan Radanov Is A Jerk...And Cheater! 23 min AnonGirl 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,928
Need a Favor Please. Jun 9 Jeremy 1
craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09) Jun 1 Something2say 14
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) May 29 Ozzy 35
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at June 13 at 11:12AM CDT

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,751 • Total comments across all topics: 281,726,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC