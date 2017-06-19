Stephanie Grace: Still more jockeying...

Stephanie Grace: Still more jockeying ahead as state gears up to address fiscal cliff

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

As Administration Commissioner Jay Dardenne, right, watches, Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about the just finished legislative session and the special session after the last day of the regular legislative session Thursday June 8, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. If there's one thing that should give Louisiana lawmakers indigestion these days, it's the governor threatening to call them into yet another special session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy FATHER'S DAY 4 hr Jeremy 2
News Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla... 12 hr Newt s Gimlet Rage 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... Sun SadButTrue 70
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Jun 15 truth 53
Megan Whittington can't stop stealing Jun 14 Shegotstickyfingers 1
Council on aging Jun 14 Lucy 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,996 • Total comments across all topics: 281,891,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC