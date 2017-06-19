State National Guard Youth Challenge Program sued over July hyperthermia-related death of teen
The parents of an obese 16-year-old boy are blaming the Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program, which includes military-style physical training, for the death of their son last summer. An autopsy revealed James Shepard died July 16 of hyperthermia due to environmental exposure, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed in Baton Rouge state court.
