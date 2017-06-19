St. George Fire Department fears fiscal impact of Baton Rouge's latest incorporation move
Sign listing retailers in Siegen Lane Marketplace, seen Friday, June 23, 2017, with Residence Inn, background, which sits next to Courtyard By Marriott location. Property owners at Siegen Lane Marketplace are petitioning the city to be annexed inside Baton Rogue limits, out of any possible future St. George.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work
|20 min
|Wilbur
|1
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Jun 20
|Jeremy
|2
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Jun 18
|SadButTrue
|70
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Jun 15
|truth
|53
|Megan Whittington can't stop stealing
|Jun 14
|Shegotstickyfingers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC