Southern Vice Chancellor Brandon Duma...

Southern Vice Chancellor Brandon Dumas placed on administrative leave, school announces

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

The Southern University Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management has been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement issued by System President Ray Belton on Friday afternoon. The statement does not cite a reason, and Southern University System spokesman Henry Tillman said there would be no additional comment on the personnel matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy FATHER'S DAY Jun 20 Jeremy 2
News Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... Jun 18 SadButTrue 70
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Jun 15 truth 53
Megan Whittington can't stop stealing Jun 14 Shegotstickyfingers 1
Council on aging Jun 14 Lucy 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at June 24 at 3:45PM CDT

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,763 • Total comments across all topics: 281,995,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC