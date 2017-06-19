Southern Vice Chancellor Brandon Dumas placed on administrative leave, school announces
The Southern University Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management has been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement issued by System President Ray Belton on Friday afternoon. The statement does not cite a reason, and Southern University System spokesman Henry Tillman said there would be no additional comment on the personnel matter.
