Sneak peek: Tom Cruise portrays Baton Rouge figure Barry Seal in action-packed 'American Made'
The story of Baton Rouge drug smuggler-turned-government informant Adler "Barry" Seal appears in theaters Sept. 29, but a movie trailer released this week gives an action-packed preview of the film.
