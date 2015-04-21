Smoking-ban ordinance in Baton Rouge casinos, bars appears to have necessary votes to pass
Advocate staff photo by MATTHEW HINTON--Taking part in the Kingpin smoke out, patrons enjoy cigarettes before midnight when the new smoking ban goes into effect in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, April 21, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|12 min
|Lee Is A CHOMO
|11
|Need a Favor Please.
|8 hr
|Jeremy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09)
|Jun 1
|Something2say
|14
|Bob Henderson
|May 30
|Cindy
|17
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 29
|Ozzy
|35
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|May 28
|Bbarnettjohnsoncity
|51
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC