Smiley: The war against sidewalk drinkers

The news about Baton Rouge police launching an attack on the city's latest crime wave - people walking down Third Street with drinks in plastic cups - reminds me of an event years ago that illustrates how prevalent the practice is in other Louisiana communities: I was in Destin, Florida, having grouper sandwiches at a beachfront bar with some folks from New Roads, a renowned party city. As we paid our tabs and got up to leave, a youthful employee of the bar met us at the door and said, "You folks are from Louisiana, aren't you?" Since we weren't wearing LSU or Saints gear, or crawfish-themed T-shirts, we were surprised.

