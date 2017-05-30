Smiley: Tanks for the memory in Athens

I'm winding down our seminar on air travel, which as you may recall was in reaction to an incident involving a passenger being rather rudely removed from a flight for which he had purchased a ticket, to make room for airline personnel. Our discussion went from bad experiences in the air to nostalgia items about the days when flying was fun, and then on to stories about flying in general, including military flights, pilot training, etc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.