Smiley: A memory transcends language
"In 2010 my husband and I had the privilege of hosting a delightful 89-year-old lady from France named Jacqueline, who was in Gonzales from our twin city, Melan. "That year we visited the World War II Museum in New Orleans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|3 hr
|Bey
|3
|Need a Favor Please.
|7 hr
|Philbert
|2
|Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work
|12 hr
|Philbert
|2
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Jun 20
|Jeremy
|2
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Jun 18
|SadButTrue
|70
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC