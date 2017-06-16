School recess time? Not as common as it used to be
As Louisiana State Education Superintendent John White watches, right, BESE President Gary Jones, left, states the ground rules before the board hears testimony on a plan to revamp public schools Wednesday March 29, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. More than 1 in 5 schools give students from kindergarten to eighth grade less than 15 minutes per school day to burn off energy on the playground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|True That
|20,946
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|10 hr
|Wilbur
|4
|Need a Favor Please.
|20 hr
|Philbert
|2
|Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work
|Sun
|Philbert
|2
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Jun 20
|Jeremy
|2
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Jun 18
|SadButTrue
|70
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC