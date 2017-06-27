Saltgrass Steak House opens in place of Coyote Blues in Baton Rouge
A new steak house has opened in Baton Rouge in the place of Coyote Blues, which closed back in early August of 2016. Saltgrass Steak House is located at 2450 S Acadian Thruway and opened for the first time on Tuesday, June 27. "Saltgrass will be a great addition to the Baton Rouge community.
