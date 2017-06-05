Questions or concerns about the Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Park? BREC hosting meeting next week

BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight speaks before the BREC Commission in favor of relocating the Baton Rouge Zoo on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Central's Jesse Chemin,4, gets an up-close look at a muntjac, a small south Asian deer, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at the BREC Baton Rouge Zoo's 'I Heart My Zoo Day,' billed as a 'Valentine's extravaganza' that included Valentine's Day-themed enrichments for animals, hands-on activities for kids, and Safari Amphiteater programs featuring interesting 'birds and bees' facts about the animals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.