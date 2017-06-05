Questions or concerns about the Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Park? BREC hosting meeting next week
BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight speaks before the BREC Commission in favor of relocating the Baton Rouge Zoo on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Central's Jesse Chemin,4, gets an up-close look at a muntjac, a small south Asian deer, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at the BREC Baton Rouge Zoo's 'I Heart My Zoo Day,' billed as a 'Valentine's extravaganza' that included Valentine's Day-themed enrichments for animals, hands-on activities for kids, and Safari Amphiteater programs featuring interesting 'birds and bees' facts about the animals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|14 hr
|WHITE AMERICA NOW
|2
|craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09)
|Jun 1
|Something2say
|14
|Bob Henderson
|May 30
|Cindy
|17
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 29
|Ozzy
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|May 28
|Bbarnettjohnsoncity
|51
|Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ...
|May 26
|Still wondering
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC