Pre-engineering classes in high schools? BESE endorses new classes, with Baton Rouge area first
Louisiana's top school board Tuesday took action that will allow 200 students in the Baton Rouge area, and soon public school students statewide, to take pre-engineering classes in high school. The new offerings includes eight science, technology, engineering and math classes -- called STEM -- and two of the courses will allow students to earn both high school and course credit at LSU and other colleges.
